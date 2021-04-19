Giving back in Southern Arizona

Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union raised $3,725 for the Tucson Wildlife Foundation through $5 donations for each new Diana Madaras “Bobcat at the Pool” debit card issued to members in 2020. Since 2019, more than $7,875 has been donated to the center through the Madaras card. Tucson Wildlife Center co-founders Lisa Bates and Peter Lininger said that donations like Hughes’ have allowed them to continue caring for Southern Arizona’s native wildlife for 22 years.