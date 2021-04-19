Giving back in Southern Arizona

Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union raised $3,725 for the Tucson Wildlife Foundation through $5 donations for each new Diana Madaras “Bobcat at the Pool” debit card issued to members in 2020. Since 2019, more than $7,875 has been donated to the center through the Madaras card. Tucson Wildlife Center co-founders Lisa Bates and Peter Lininger said that donations like Hughes’ have allowed them to continue caring for Southern Arizona’s native wildlife for 22 years.
Brake Max Car Care Centers: A new program launched by Brake Max Car Care Centers provided gift cards for teachers, employees and administrators at local schools while also generating revenue for Tucson restaurants. Gift cards purchased from Bear Canyon Pizza, Nana’s Kitchen, Pub 1922 and Sonoran Brunch Company were issued to educators and staff at the Tanque Verde Foundation — which includes Agua Caliente Elementary School, Tanque Verde Elementary School, Emily Gray Junior High School and Tanque Verde High School — as well as Marana High School, Sahuaro High School, Sahuarita High School, Walden Grove High School, Rattlesnake Elementary, Leman Academy (Marana campus) and Coyote Trail Elementary.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.