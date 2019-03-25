- Arby’s: Arby’s restaurants in Tucson hosted their annual fundraiser to raise $25,000 for United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona. Arby’s has raised more than $45,000 in the last three years. Arby’s guests were invited to donate any amount to be given directly to the local UCP chapter and help provide services to children and adults with disabilities in the Tucson community. The Tucson Arby’s restaurants are owned and operated by Irish Beef.
- Rotary Clubs:
- Rotarians from the Tucson-area and volunteers performed service projects at the YMCA’s Triangle Y Ranch located outside of Oracle as part of the fifth annual Rotary Days Day of Service. For one day, 50 volunteers performed clean up and painting projects that included Hawkins Hall (WG Valenzuela Drywall) and several cabins (Kittle Construction) and other cleanup projects. Rotarians from the Rotary RV Fellowship also participated in all of the painting and cleanup projects. About $1,500 was raised and donated for materials by area Rotarians and their friends
- .
Giving back in Southern Arizona
