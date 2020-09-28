 Skip to main content
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Crest Insurance and Copperpoint Insurance partnered to donate $5,000 to Salpointe Catholic High School.

Dollar General: The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded $2,500 grants to the Children’s Museum Tucson and Literacy Connects. The grants are designed to promote literacy and learning in new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

Tucson Street Rod Association: The Tucson Street Rod Association donated $4,750 to the Pima Community College Foundation. The donation made by the association and its sponsors comes despite the cancellation of its annual car show due to COVID-19. Over the last three years, TSRA has donated $15,000 to the PCC Foundation. The five companies donating their sponsor fees were CAID Industries, Dent Busters, Swaim Associates Limited, We Buy Houses, and Yarborough Electronics Inc. The next TSRA Rodders Day Car Show is set for April 24 at Pima’s downtown campus.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

