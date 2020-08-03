Giving back in Southern Arizona

Arizona Hearing Specialists: Arizona Hearing Specialists is hosting a hearing aid drive for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic.
Community members can donate used and new hearing aids through Sept. 30. All hearing aid donations are tax-deductible.
Hearing aids can be dropped off at any of the three AHS location:.
- Northwest Tucson, 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Ventana and Foothills, 6969 E. Sunrise Drive, #200
- Green Valley, 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road, #196, Green Valley
For more information, contact Kristi Swingle at 742-2845 or visit arizonahearing.com.
Trico Electric: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to six nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona. Grants are awarded twice a year to charities throughout the region.
Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members, and board members.
Receiving grants of $10,000 each were Picture Rocks Fire District, and Borderlands Produce Rescue/ Borderlands Food Bank.
Old Pueblo Community Services was awarded $7,400.
Receiving grants of $3,000 each were Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary and Arivaca Helping Hearts.
Mount Lemmon Fire District was awarded $1,600.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
