Giving back in Southern Arizona
Giving back in Southern Arizona

Arizona Hearing Specialists: Arizona Hearing Specialists is hosting a hearing aid drive for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic.

Community members can donate used and new hearing aids through Sept. 30. All hearing aid donations are tax-deductible.

Hearing aids can be dropped off at any of the three AHS location:.

  • Northwest Tucson, 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.
  • Ventana and Foothills, 6969 E. Sunrise Drive, #200
  • Green Valley, 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road, #196, Green Valley

For more information, contact Kristi Swingle at 742-2845 or visit arizonahearing.com.

Trico Electric: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to six nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona. Grants are awarded twice a year to charities throughout the region.

Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members, and board members.

Receiving grants of $10,000 each were Picture Rocks Fire District, and Borderlands Produce Rescue/ Borderlands Food Bank.

Old Pueblo Community Services was awarded $7,400.

Receiving grants of $3,000 each were Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary and Arivaca Helping Hearts.

Mount Lemmon Fire District was awarded $1,600.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

