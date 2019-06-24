- Arby’s: A
- rby’s presented a check to United Cerebral Palsy for more than $26,000. Tucson teen, Harry Shiff, who has cerebal palsy, accepted the check on behalf of United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona. Harry, 13, has promoted Tucson Arby’s restaurants’ efforts to raise money to help people with disabilities to live life without limits. For the last four years, he has been the face of the Arby’s campaign. All funds raised are given directly to the local UCP chapter and help provide services to children and adults with disabilities in the Tucson community.
- Arizona Hearing Specialists: Arizona Hearing Specialists is hosting a non-perishable food drive for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic. AHS is asking the community to donate non-perishable food through June 28. All non-perishable food donations are tax deductible. St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic is a non-profit, non-denominational health care clinic in Nogales, Arizona. Their mission is to provide free, specialized medical care to children living in Mexico who do not have access to care or treatment. Donations can be dropped off at any of the three AHS locations. Northwest Tucson, 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.; Ventana and Foothills, 6969 E. Sunrise Drive, #200; and Green Valley, 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road, #196.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
