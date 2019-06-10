- Carondelet hospitals: Carondelet Health Network is working to help area children and adults struggling with hunger by providing a healthy breakfast during the summer. The Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive will benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The drive runs through Friday, June 14. Donations of healthy cereal will be collected at these Carondelet hospitals: St. Mary’s Hospital, 1601 W. St. Mary’s Road; St. Joseph’s Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Road; and Holy Cross Hospital, 1171 W. Target Range Road, in Nogales. Cereal donations will also be accepted at Carondelet Medical Group physician offices. Community members may also provide a financial donation for perishable breakfast items by visiting donate.communityfoodbank.org/team/225255.
- Arizona Transportation Builders: Members of the Arizona Transportation Builders Association will box up supplies on June 21 to be sent to U.S. military personnel as part of Operation Gratitude. A care package drive, scheduled for June 1-15, will collect gift cards, personal hygiene items and snacks to be sent to troops. Donations can be dropped off at more than 20 businesses and organizations, including the Arizona Transportation Builders office, 1842 W. Grant Road, Suite 103. Volunteers will pack boxes with deodorant, lip balm, wipes, gum, jerky, hand warmers and other items beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Granite Construction, 4115 E. Illinois St. A few drop off locations include Ashton Contractors and Engineers, 2727 S. Country Club Road; Garment Graphics, 220 W. Fort Lowell Road; Granite Construction, 4115 E. Illinois St.; KE&G Construction, 3949 E. Irvington Road; Meridian Engineering, 3855 N. Business Center Drive; Pair-A-Dice Barbers, 7752 E. Wrightstown Road; Pulte Homes, 10238 S. Tea Wagon Way, Vail; Rain for Rent, 5051 E. Canada; Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.; Town of Sahuarita, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way; and Tucson Appliance, 4229 E. Speedway Blvd.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
