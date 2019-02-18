- Jim Click: The Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle kicked off on Valentine’s day, launching the 10-month fundraising program to support nonprofit organizations in the greater Tucson area. Click will be donating a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit as the grand prize for this year’s raffle. The second prize is two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world (some restrictions apply) and third prize is $5,000 in cash. Click also gave away a total of $5,000 to 10 charities through a random drawing, each receiving $500. The initiative will conclude on Dec. 6. Eligible nonprofit organizations wishing to participate in the fundraising campaign can make arrangements to pick up their tickets by contacting the Millions for Tucson Raffle management team at 342-5210, or by e-mail at jimclickraffle@russellpublic.com. Additional information is at millionsfortucson.org
- Arizona Hearing Specialists: Arizona Hearing Specialists is hosting a diaper drive for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic. Community members can donate new and sealed packages of infant, child and adult diapers through March 31. All diaper donations are tax deductible. Diapers can be dropped off at any of the three AHS locations: Northwest Tucson, 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.; Ventana and Foothills, 6969 E. Sunrise Drive, Suite 200; and Green Valley, 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road, Suite 196. St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic is a nonprofit, non-denominational health care clinic in Nogales, Arizona. Their mission is to provide medical care to children living in Mexico who do not have access to care or treatment.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format. Sign up for a weekly update of business headlines at Tucson.com/business.