Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Casino Del Sol: Although temporarily closed, Casino Del Sol’s culinary staff prepared and delivered lunches to approximately 2,000 health-care workers at hospitals across Tucson, including St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tucson Medical Center, Banner — University Medical Center Tucson, and Banner — University Medical Center South. Pascua Yaqui Tribe health care, police and fire also received lunches.
- Holualoa Companies:
- Holualoa Companies is allocating each of its 30 employees $2,000 to personally donate to local or national COVID-19 charities of their choice. Holualoa Companies is a real estate investment firm headquartered in Tucson with offices in Phoenix, Santa Monica, California, Hawaii and Paris, France.
- Freeport McMoran: Green Valley Fire District firefighters at Station 153 received a donation of personal protective equipment from Freeport-McMoRan, Green Valley. The donation consisted of goggles, Tyvex suits and face shields.
- Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing and Union Public House: Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing and Union Public House delivered 200 meals to Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital. Hospital staff were able to pick from a variety of individually wrapped burritos.
- AAA Arizona: AAA Arizona is offering free roadside assistance service to first responders and health care workers. All first responders and health-care workers, including those who may not be AAA members, can call 1-800-AAA-HELP if they need roadside assistance. The offer is valid through the end of May. AAA Roadside Assistance is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
