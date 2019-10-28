Fiesta Bowl Charities and UnitedHealthcare: Fiesta Bowl Charites, in partnership with 50 volunteers from UnitedHealthcare, built a new playground at TUSD’s Keeling Elementary in Tucson.
This is part of UnitedHealthcare’s Do Good. Live Well. volunteer initiative to help decrease hunger and obesity.
The three-hour initiative included painting, gardening, rock and flooring on the new playground.
- Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Arizona and local animal rescues:
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson:
Offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Arizona partnered with local animal shelters to host pet adoption and/or donation drive events for National “Homes for Dogs” Adoption Weekend. During National Homes for Dogs Adoption Weekend, Oro Valley/Marana, Tucson/Foothills, Tucson/Williams Centre, and others hosted dog adoption and donation drive events in partnership with local animal rescues, including Animal League of Green Valley, Hope Animal Shelter, Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue, and Lil Bit of Love. Homes were found for 53 pets and more than $8,000 was raised for local animal rescues.
LHM Chrysler Jeep Tucson presented a $7,500 check to Make Way for Books. The grant will allow Make Way for Books to provide literacy supplies for their Family Education and Literacy programs, as well as books for hundreds of children and families. Family
- Education and Literacy is provided in high-need neighborhoods in Tucson.
