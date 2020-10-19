Giving back in Southern Arizona

Spaces to Learn: A new project seeks donations of home office items for Tucson children. Spaces to Learn seeks to support families in creating a dedicated space where students can learn, study and organize themselves. They do this by providing donated desks, lamps, bookshelves, laptop stands, headphones and lap desks at no charge. Spaces to Learn aims to support low-income families. The project is supported by The Village Community Ministries. To pilot the project, Spaces to Learn is working with Interfaith Community Services to support 54 children of the Single Mom Scholars program. The community can pledge to donate specific items on Oct. 22 and 23, and Spaces to Learn will deliver them to ICS. Learn more at SpacestoLearn.com.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.