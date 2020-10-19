 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Giving back in Southern ArizonaGiving back in Southern Arizona

Giving back in Southern Arizona

Tucson business logo

Spaces to Learn: A new project seeks donations of home office items for Tucson children. Spaces to Learn seeks to support families in creating a dedicated space where students can learn, study and organize themselves. They do this by providing donated desks, lamps, bookshelves, laptop stands, headphones and lap desks at no charge. Spaces to Learn aims to support low-income families. The project is supported by The Village Community Ministries. To pilot the project, Spaces to Learn is working with Interfaith Community Services to support 54 children of the Single Mom Scholars program. The community can pledge to donate specific items on Oct. 22 and 23, and Spaces to Learn will deliver them to ICS. Learn more at SpacestoLearn.com.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News