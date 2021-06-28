Giving back in Southern Arizona

The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee, Inc.: The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee, Inc. has donated 24 boxes and packages of diapers, 11 boxes of baby wipes, seven bags of school supplies and $531 cash to Casa de los Ninos that were collected at the Rodeo Parade Drive-thru event in March.

Pima Federal Credit Union: Pima Federal Credit Union’s eighth Annual Pima Federal Golf Classic raised a record amount of $66,000.

The following three local organizations were selected as the beneficiaries of $22,000 to help further their mission of providing vital resources and support to the community: Literacy Connects, Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation, and Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.

Interfaith Community Services (ICS): The Youth Enrichment Support (YES) Program at ICS is looking to raise $10,000 by the end of the month for the many families where the cost of early childhood education, basic school supplies, or after school sports or clubs are out of reach. The money raised will allow YES to offer qualified clients the opportunity to receive funding for items such as backpacks, tutoring, sports lessons/teams and even summer camps.

For information on the YES program, individuals are encouraged to contact Lauryn Valladarez, director of self sufficiency programs, at 520-526-9288 or lvalladarez@icstucson.org or Elise Smith, youth programming and support coordinator, at 520-526-9297 or esmith@icstucson.org

