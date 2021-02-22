Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Trico Electric Co-op: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona. Grants are awarded twice a year to charities throughout Southern Arizona. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, members and board members. Receiving grants of $5,000 each are: Arivaca Action Center; Autism Society of Southern Arizona; Make Way for Books; and the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation. Receiving grants of $2,500 each are: Great Expectations Academy, Integrative Touch for Kids, Interfaith Community Services, Open Doors Community School, Treasures 4 Educators Inc. and United Community Health Center.
The Trico Foundation: Tucson Unified School District has received a $25,000 School Grant Award from Trico Electric Cooperative through the Trico Foundation. The funds are for the purchase of personal protective equipment like gloves, disposable masks and hand sanitizer for seven sites in the Trico service area: Banks Elementary, Johnson Primary, Lawrence 3-8, Valencia Middle School, Vesey Elementary, SW Center, and the West Transportation facility.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.