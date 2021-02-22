Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Trico Electric Co-op: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona. Grants are awarded twice a year to charities throughout Southern Arizona. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, members and board members. Receiving grants of $5,000 each are: Arivaca Action Center; Autism Society of Southern Arizona; Make Way for Books; and the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation. Receiving grants of $2,500 each are: Great Expectations Academy, Integrative Touch for Kids, Interfaith Community Services, Open Doors Community School, Treasures 4 Educators Inc. and United Community Health Center.