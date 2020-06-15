Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Dollar General Literacy Foundation: The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded approximately $32,000 in literacy grants to Arizona nonprofit organizations. Grant recipients plan to use the funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs. The grants awarded to Arizona organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 1,800 residents. Donations in Southern Arizona went to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, which received $1,500, and Literacy Connects, which was awarded $5,000.
- Arizona Hearing Specialists: Arizona Hearing Specialists is hosting a hearing aid drive for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic. AHS is asking the community to donate used and new hearing aids through June 30. All hearing-aid donations are tax-deductible. Hearing aids can be dropped off at any of the three AHS locations: Northwest Tucson, 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.; Ventana and Foothills, 6969 E. Sunrise Drive, No. 200; Green Valley, 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road, No. 196.
- Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson: The Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson awarded $2,000 scholarships to 10 University of Arizona students who have demonstrated educational excellence and financial need. The nonprofit works to further broadly based education at all levels. Scholarships were awarded to Dina Albayati, Emily Allerton, Ana Maria Corella, Margaret Miller, Enrique Olivares-Pelayo, Noelle Snow, Erick Talamantes, Skyler Wyly, Dominque Milligan and Elaina Lopez.
- CenturyLink: CenturyLink is awarding $500,000 to fund 114 technology-focused projects as part of the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s 2019-20 Teachers and Technology grant program. Across the United States, more than 300 grant applications were submitted and 114 were awarded based on the impact they will have on students in the classroom and the overall innovation of the project. Local grant winners include Sahuarita High School teacher Teresa Bettis and Cienega High School’s Josh Farr. Both were awarded $5,000 grants.
