Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: On Thursday, Oct. 7, Larry H. Miller Dealerships celebrated the culmination of its monthlong “Food Fuels Learning” campaign when a caravan of vehicles from three dealerships in Tucson delivered nonperishable food donations collected during the campaign to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in support the food bank’s School Pantries Program. The program works to alleviate hunger by providing resources to low-income families via food pantries at convenient locations.

Marana-Foothills Optimist Club: The Marana-Foothills Optimist Club presented its annual “Bringing Out the Best in Kids” recognition to Dr. Amanda Smicklas and Life is Good Chiropractic. Smicklas, a member of the Marana-Foothills Optimist Club, collected toys and youth gifts for the club’s annual drive in partnership with Santa’s Helpers Inc. Her patients have been generous with gifts, as well as funds for the club to donate to Santa’s Helpers.

