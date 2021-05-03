Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Altrusa International of Tucson: The Tucson Altrusa Foundation has allocated a total of $4,000 to its 2021 grants. Altrusa International of Tucson, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) is part of the international organization that supports local agencies focusing on literacy and the needs of parents and children.

Employees of Larry H. Miller Dealerships: During the week of April 26-30, nearly 1,200 employees of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies in nine western states volunteered in their communities during the Larry H. Miller Week of Service, an annual event that honors the late Larry H. Miller on his birthday. In Tucson, 40 employees from three dealerships will participate in projects that support Beads of Courage, Habitat for Humanity and Angel Heart Pajama Project.

The Week of Service honors the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies’ focus on its values of stewardship and service. Community service activities included: Habitat for Humanity, employees at Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram and Fiat Tucson will paint interior and exterior of houses; Beads of Courage, employees of Larry H. Miller Volkswagen tucson will pack beads for Banner University medical Center Diamond Children's Hospital's Beads of Courage program; Angel Heart Pajama Project, employees of Larry H. Miller Crysler Jeep Tucson will collect pajamas at the dealership and then help pack them for children in foster care.

