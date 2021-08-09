Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Brakemax: As part of Brakemax’s community involvement program, several volunteers from the company’s Tanque Verde location headed out to keep Tucson clean. The volunteers cleaned up the roadway and surrounding area around the store at 9191 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Premier Auto Center: Scott Lehman and Premier Auto Center is supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona this summer. Premier Auto has teamed up to donate Tucson Sugar Skulls football tickets for Bigs and Littles to enjoy during the 2021 season. Premier, with the assistance of its media partners, is also donating over $30,000 a month in media value in the form of television and radio public service announcements. Premier Auto Center urges anyone interested in mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters or donating to visit soazbigs.org.

Chapman Honda: Chapman Honda hosted a school supply distribution event benefiting Children’s Clinics patients to help offset expenses for families with children who have complex medical needs. Chapman Honda was prepared to distribute school supplies to up to 600 children during the drive-thru event.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.