Giving Back in Southern Arizona
Sam Hughes Home and Neighborhood Tour: The Sam Hughes Home and Neighborhood Tour donated $1,000 each to the Community Food Bank, Casa Alitas, Youth On Their Own, Literacy Connects, Assistance League and Himmel Park Public Library.

The Phi Beta Kappa Association: The Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson has awarded 10 $2,000 scholarships to University of Arizona undergraduate students. The recipients are: Courtney Bryant, Wei-wei Miller, Skyler Wyly, Valeria Tapia, Natalie Mast, Alex Kellerman, Rebecca Levingston, Chidinma Ogbonnaya, Ana Maria Corella and Madison Goforth.

Movement Mortgage Tucson: Movement Mortgage Tucson donated 20 pallets of water to the Gospel Rescue Mission collected during a citywide water drive. About $2,000 is being donated as well through The Movement Foundation and an employee match program.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

