Giving back in Southern Arizona

Dutch Bros: Dutch Bros locations in Tucson partnered with customers to raise $15,066 for Juvenile Diabetes Research. $1 from every drink sold on Dec. 18, plus an additional contribution from the Dutch Bros Foundation, was donated to the organization. Juvenile Diabetes Research works to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes and its complications.

Unidas: Unidas, an after-school teen program run by the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona, has awarded $5,000 in funding to Integrative Touch for Kids. Unidas is a philanthropy and leadership program that supports teens ranging in age from 14-18 as they navigate a selection process that includes community dialogue and interviews to guide their philanthropic decision. ITK’s mission is to provide integrative support services to children, their families and caregivers. Unidas is accepting applications from high school students for the spring semester program. To learn more and apply, visit womengiving.org/Unidas.