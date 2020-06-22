Giving back in Southern Arizona

Cox: The James M. Cox Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Since the food bank isn’t currently accepting food donations, the Cox Southern Arizona team brought along cases of Gatorade for the food bank’s staff and volunteers, along with the check for $25,000.
Crest Insurance: A $35,000 donation from Crest Insurance will help the food bank meet an increasing demand for emergency food brought on by the virus crisis.
The food bank continues to respond to a high number of people needing emergency food, some for the first time ever.
Arizona Knights: The Knights of Our Lady of the Desert Council No. 15704 raised more than $46,000 for the Redemptorist Renewal and Retreat Center in Tucson. The center has suffered personnel and monetary losses during the pandemic, which has forced the cancellation of all scheduled retreats for the months of April, May and June. With no retreats, there was no income for the center and the parish.
Sonic: Sonic Drive-Ins of Southern Arizona donated $8,000 to the Salvation Army to help those impacted by the coronavirus. The funds were raised through a campaign that worked to donate $1,000 per week starting March 15 despite experiencing a decline in customers due to the pandemic.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com
