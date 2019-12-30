Giving back in Southern Arizona
Giving back in Southern Arizona

  • HSL Properties Inc.:

HSL Properties Inc. has extended the company’s sponsorship of the Tucson Jazz Festival through 2021. The 2020 event will be held January 10-20. The lineup includes celebrity performers like David Sanborn, Christian McBride, Maceo Parker, Veronica Swift along with the Average White Band, Afro-Cuban All Stars and others. HSL Properties was the founding sponsor for the festival, according to Lopez. For more information or to buy tickets, go to

tucsonjazzfestival.org
  • Bashas’ and Hormel Foods:

  • Bashas’ teamed up with Hormel Foods to donate more than 3,000 hams to Arizona families in need. St. Mary’s Food Bank, United Food Bank, the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona were the beneficiaries.
  • Truly Nolen: Truly Nolen’s flagship Tucson service office and corporate headquarters packed 6,000 pounds of food into 192 boxes for delivery to Homer Davis Elementary School to help sustain hungry students over winter break. The assistance was part of the company’s “Making a Difference Every Day: The Homer Davis Project” partnership with the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona.
  • RBC Wealth Managment: RBC Wealth Management presented a $3,000 grant from the RBC Foundation to the board of directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona. The grant will support one-on-one mentoring programs in the community.

