Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Bashas’ and Hormel Foods:
- Bashas’ teamed up with Hormel Foods to donate more than 3,000 hams to Arizona families in need. St. Mary’s Food Bank, United Food Bank, the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona were the beneficiaries.
- Truly Nolen: Truly Nolen’s flagship Tucson service office and corporate headquarters packed 6,000 pounds of food into 192 boxes for delivery to Homer Davis Elementary School to help sustain hungry students over winter break. The assistance was part of the company’s “Making a Difference Every Day: The Homer Davis Project” partnership with the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona.
- RBC Wealth Managment: RBC Wealth Management presented a $3,000 grant from the RBC Foundation to the board of directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona. The grant will support one-on-one mentoring programs in the community.
