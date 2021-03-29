Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Gust Rosenfeld: To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C. is supporting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s effort to end hunger by providing 100 meals a day for 100 days. The Food Bank provides emergency groceries, hot meals, home delivered meals for seniors, healthy snacks for kids, and nutrition education to those in the Tucson area. Gust Rosenfeld will also be donating service, goods and money to several worthy causes throughout the state, with a common theme of “Giving 100.” An employee blood drive is planned for the fall to help 100 patients.

Rotary Club of Marana Dove Mountain: The Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain held a benefit concert at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley to support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The club sent donations totaling $2,100 to help those who are food insecure during the pandemic. The club also donated 50 washable, reusable masks to the food bank.

Chen-Chow Bear Down: Amid the pandemic last fall, Hsinchun Chen, University of Arizona Regents’ professor of MIS and Thomas R. Brown chair in management and technology in the Eller College of Management, and his wife Hsiao-Hui (Sherry) Chow, a research professor of medicine at the University of Arizona Cancer Center, established the Chen-Chow Bear Down Scholarship and awarded eight scholars. The goal of the scholarship is to engage underrepresented students from Native Nations in the Eller College’s Management Information Systems department. The Chen-Chow Bear Down Scholarship is part of the Bear Down Scholars Program that provides opportunities for scholarship recipients to engage in activities designed to help their success at Eller and to increase their understanding of what MIS is and what a job in MIS might look like. The first cohort of students include Christopher Alonzo, Shane Ashley, Keishaun Aspaas, Jaisen Brown, Isaac Desjarlais, Joshua Lambert, Mikel Gene and Cheyanna Shepherd.

