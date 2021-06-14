Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Unidas: Unidas, an after-school teen program run by the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona, has awarded $5,000 in funding to Southern Arizona Senior Pride, a community organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ community. The award, sponsored by Buffalo Exchange, allows Southern Arizona Senior Pride to deliver social and supportive programming to people who are isolated or homebound due to disability. Unidas participants, ranging in age from 14-18, navigated an extensive selection process that included community dialogue and interviews that guided their philanthropic decision.

Home Instead and Sam Levitz: In celebration of 25 years of service to the Tucson community, the charitable arm of Home Instead, Home Instead Charities (formerly the Home Instead Foundation) made available to the Tucson franchise $30,000 to donate locally to a deserving senior-focused nonprofit. Home Instead Tucson designated $25,000 of that grant to St. Luke’s Home and then matched it, giving St. Luke’s a collective grant of $50,000. When Home Instead Tucson owner Scott Ehrsam learned St. Luke’s had a desperate need for furnishings, he reached out to Sam Levitz. In addition to providing favorable pricing, Sam Levitz will join the effort by granting $10,000 toward the purchase of new furnishings, bringing the total grant to $60,000. Home Instead Tucson designated the remaining $5,000, adding $10,000 of its own to support a health and wellness program for Marshall Home for Men.