Giving back in Southern Arizona

Community Foundation for Southern Arizona: CFSA in collaboration with donors and community partners, has granted more than $2.1 million to nonprofit organizations providing immediate relief during the coronavirus crisis.
The most recent round of grants includes $120,000 from CFSA’s COVID-19 Response Funds, $720,000 in general operating grants through our 2020 CORE Grants, $5,500 to support members of the LGBTQ+ community, $25,000 to provide grocery gift cards for employees of local restaurants and bars, and $18,000 to support arts organizations in rural Arizona communities.
COVID-19 Response Grants were awarded to: Arivaca Helping Hearts; Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County; Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; Equality Arizona (via the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund); Catholic Community Services; Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona; Greater Tucson Leadership (via Barrio Brewing Foundation Fund); Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center; Primavera Foundation; Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation; Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome; Step Up to Justice.
2020 CORE Grants were awarded to: Amphi Foundation; BICAS; Border Youth Tennis Exchange; Borderlands Restoration Network; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Casa Grande Valley; Campesinos Sin Fronteras; Cochise Family Advocacy Center; Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona; Compass Affordable Housing, Inc.; Circulos de Paz/Circles of Peace; Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona; Green Valley Assistance Services; Imago Dei Middle School; Integrative Touch for Kids; Jewish History Museum; JobPath, Inc.; KXCI; Live Theater Workshop; Native American Advancement Foundation; Raising Special Kids; Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona; Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation; Sister Jose Women’s Center; Sky Island Alliance; Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids; True Concord Voices & Orchestra; Tucson Girls Chorus; Cooper Center for Environmental Learning; Watershed Management Group; Willcox Theater and Arts, Inc.
