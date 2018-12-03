Hughes Federal Credit Union: The Credit Union is hosting a toy drive in partnership with La Caliente and La Buena Radio to benefit the Miracle on 31st Street Holiday Party. The Miracle on 31st Street is a nonprofit charitable organization that was started 47 years ago to benefit local children.
The donated toys are given out at a holiday celebration for children who live in Tucson’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods. New and unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off at all eight Hughes branches through Dec. 14.
Arizona Builders Alliance: Members of the Arizona Builders Alliance, friends and families descended upon TMM Family Services facilities with over 200 volunteers for its annual Volunteer Day event.
Improvements included, among other things, the renovation of a housing unit for a qualified low-income family, senior, veteran or disabled individual. Volunteers painted, landscaped and removed bushes. They also donated and decorated Christmas trees for resident seniors. Gently used and new clothing, shoes, cleaning supplies, canned and dried goods and toiletries are also being collected to benefit residents.
OnTrac: The logistics company serving the Western U.S. bypassed their annual goal of 8,000 cans collected as part of a food drive. OnTrac exceeded the 10,249 canned food mark for the 11th annual 102.5 KNIX Million Can Crusade, which helped raise 2.3 million cans of food in total for St. Vincent de Paul.
Each year, the goal of the Million Can Crusade is to collect one million cans of food for hungry families during the holiday season. With a $2,000 donation at the event kickoff, which is equivalent to 20,000 cans of food, OnTrac donated a total of 30,249 cans of food.