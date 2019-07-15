- Washington Federal Foundation donates to local nonprofits in Southern Arizona: The Washington Federal Foundation, the community grant program for Washington Federal Bank, donated $11,000 in recent local grants to nonprofits in Southern Arizona. The foundation’s purpose is to facilitate direct giving to community-based
- nonprofit
- s serving low- and moderate-income individuals’ needs. Nonprofits that received donations include: Pima County Community Land Trust, Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee, Chicanos Por La Causa AZ and Habitat for Humanity Tucson Inc. The grants will benefit areas including affordable housing, community services and financial literacy.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format.
Sign up for a weekly update of business headlines at Tucson.com/business.