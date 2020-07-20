Giving back in Southern Arizona

Long Realty Cares Foundation: Long Realty Cares Foundation awarded a $2,500 grant to support Step Up to Justice’s Housing Outreach Mentoring and Education (HOME) Program, which provides expert legal assistance to low-income Pima County residents facing threats to safe or secure housing. The HOME program also resolves habitability issues, improves communications with landlords or rental agencies, and assists clients in establishing manageable rent payment plans to avert threats of eviction.
Military Officers Association of America: The Tucson chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is partnering with Esperanza En Escalante (EEE), a veterans services organization that provides housing and transitional services for homeless veterans and veterans families in the greater Tucson area. Through the auspices of the national MOAA Foundation, Tucson MOAA is able to provide EEE with a $2,500 Community Outreach Grant in support of EEE program services.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
