Giving back in Southern Arizona
Giving back in Southern ArizonaGiving back in Southern Arizona

Giving back in Southern Arizona

Business logo

Long Realty Cares Foundation: Long Realty Cares Foundation awarded a $2,500 grant to support Step Up to Justice’s Housing Outreach Mentoring and Education (HOME) Program, which provides expert legal assistance to low-income Pima County residents facing threats to safe or secure housing. The HOME program also resolves habitability issues, improves communications with landlords or rental agencies, and assists clients in establishing manageable rent payment plans to avert threats of eviction.

Military Officers Association of America: The Tucson chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is partnering with Esperanza En Escalante (EEE), a veterans services organization that provides housing and transitional services for homeless veterans and veterans families in the greater Tucson area. Through the auspices of the national MOAA Foundation, Tucson MOAA is able to provide EEE with a $2,500 Community Outreach Grant in support of EEE program services.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
Charrovida reopens with plant-based menu, philosophy
Business News

Charrovida reopens with plant-based menu, philosophy

  • Updated

Charrovida has tweaked its offerings to be more accessible to diners with mixed eating habits. The restaurant now has a plant-based menu and what they call "Plant +," which gives diners meat or meat replacement options with everything from salads to vida bowls made with greens or grains. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News