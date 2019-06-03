- St. Mary’s Hospital: Nurses at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital celebrated national Nurses’ Week with the dedication of Darla’s Duds, a collection of donated clothing for patients in need. The clothing closet is named in memory of Registered Nurse Darla Ordway, who died earlier this year. Staff at St. Mary’s Hospital discussed creating a clothes closet for patients last December and Ordway championed the idea. Ordway was manager of the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital and a past president of the Arizona Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses.
- CenturyLink awarded $750,000 in education grants through the company’s Teachers and Technology grant program. The program is designed to promote STEM-based learning in K-12 classrooms across the country. In Arizona, 14 awards totaling more than $65,400 were made to the following Southern Arizona schools: Vail School District’s Sycamore Elementary School, Sahuarita School District’s Sahuarita High School, Amphitheater’s Coronado K-8, and TUSD’s University High School. Grants funded through the 2018-19 program will provide a range of equipment to classrooms, including robotics, drones, virtual reality mechanisms, laptops, microscopes and more.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format. Sign up for a weekly update of business headlines at Tucson.com/business.