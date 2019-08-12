- Wells Fargo scholarship: Wells Fargo and Scholarship America awarded local resident Laurel Montague a $2,500 scholarship to attend the University of Arizona. Montague is entering her freshman year to pursue a major in physiology with a minor in psychology.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
