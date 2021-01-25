Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Valle Verde Rotary: The Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley donated $2,225 to St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales, Arizona. The funds were raised through the Rotary Club’s participation in the Jim Click Millions for Tucson raffle. Last fall, the club’s 45 members sold over 100 tickets. This is the second year the club has donated the entire amount raised through Millions for Tucson to the clinic, a nondenominational, nonprofit organization with a volunteer professional health-care staff that provides free specialized medical care to children living in Mexico who cannot get or afford the care they need in their home country. In 2019, the club donated $2,000.
Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: Jennifer Hayes, a full-time mother of four and lab technician, was named the recipient of Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons’ fourth annual Second Chance. The 43-year-old Tucsonan was hit by a drunken driver in 2011, resulting in almost all of her teeth being damaged or lost. The Second Chance initiative gives people in need a free smile makeover worth $50,000.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.