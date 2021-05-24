Giving Back in Southern Arizona

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church: St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, a founding member of Interfaith Community Services, stepped up its collection efforts for the ICS food bank last March and exceeded its goal of collecting at least 10,000 pounds of food by the end of 2020, collecting more than 15,000 pounds. Recently, St. Mark’s passed two milestones: collecting 25,000 pounds of food since last March — more than 9,000 pounds of which have been collected in 2021. As the need continues, so does the collection effort, held Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. in the north parking lot of St. Mark’s, 1431 W. Magee Road.