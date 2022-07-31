Giving back in Southern Arizona

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation: Golder Ranch Fire District unveiled its newest piece of lifesaving equipment — a Hurst Cutter, Spreader and Ram Accessory Kit, made possible through a $33,200 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The tools will assist first responders by reducing the time it takes to safely and efficiently extricate victims involved in motor vehicle crashes. The equipment will also give the department the capability to respond to complex incidents involving heavy trucks, as well as cut and spread ultra-hardened steels found in newer vehicles.

Mister Car Wash: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Mister Car Wash CEO John Lai are partnering to raise a quarter of a million dollars to fund the next chapter of the Tucson Million Trees program. Mister Car Wash is committing an initial $100,000 to kickstart the fund and is committed to matching an additional $50,000. The City of Tucson has set a goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030 to help address extreme heat and advance the city’s climate goals.