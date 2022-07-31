Giving back in Southern Arizona

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation: Golder Ranch Fire District unveiled its newest piece of lifesaving equipment — a Hurst Cutter, Spreader and Ram Accessory Kit, made possible through a $33,200 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The tools will assist first responders by reducing the time it takes to safely and efficiently extricate victims involved in motor vehicle crashes. The equipment will also give the department the capability to respond to complex incidents involving heavy trucks, as well as cut and spread ultra-hardened steels found in newer vehicles.
Mister Car Wash: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Mister Car Wash CEO John Lai are partnering to raise a quarter of a million dollars to fund the next chapter of the Tucson Million Trees program. Mister Car Wash is committing an initial $100,000 to kickstart the fund and is committed to matching an additional $50,000. The City of Tucson has set a goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030 to help address extreme heat and advance the city’s climate goals.
Larry H. Miller Dealerships: Larry H. Miller Dealerships is hosting its second annual “Food Fuels Learning” campaign in partnership with two of Arizona’s largest food banks, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Tucson and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix. Now through Aug. 18, Larry H. Miller Dealerships is encouraging its employees and the public to help fill a vehicle at each of its 12 dealerships across Tucson and metro Phoenix with nonperishable food items to help children go back to school with the proper food and nutrition. Some of the most needed items include bottled water, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, pasta, and canned meats (tuna, chicken and beef). Monetary donations are also accepted. Local drop-off locations are: 4220 E. 22nd St.; 7800 E. 22nd St.; and 900 W. Auto Mall Dr.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.