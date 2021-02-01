Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Raytheon Missiles and Defense: A $100,000 grant from Raytheon Missiles and Defense will go toward sponsorship of an event center at Pima JTED’s flagship campus, The JTED Innovative Learning Center. The two-story, 48,000-square-foot campus opened in the fall of 2020. The nearly 4,000-square-foot Raytheon Event Center will serve as a central hub for student dining, JTED governing board meetings, and will be open to community events. As a part of the agreement, Raytheon is working to install a high-tech display in the center to inspire students to pursue a variety of STEM careers.
Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation: Delta Dental of Arizona, through its foundation, selected 30 nonprofit organizations across the state as recipients of grants and dental supplies to improve the oral health of Arizonans. These funds, $774,322, were awarded to support projects and services promoting good oral health practices and increasing access to dental care among underserved children, pregnant women and seniors throughout 2021. Grants were awarded via two programs: Community Grants and Impact Grants. Community grants, as well as dental supplies as needed, were presented to the following Southern Arizona nonprofits: Desert Senita Dental Clinic; Marana Community Health Center; Senior Citizens of Patagonia; Southern Arizona Oral Health Coalition; Tohono O’odham Community Health Center; United Community Health Center; and University of Arizona Mobile Unit. Receiving a two-year Impact Grant worth $100,000 total, was El Rio Health Center’s Pediatric Dental Integration Program, which expands direct screening, varnish and oral health education by embedding dental hygiene teams in five El Rio Health locations throughout Tucson.
