Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Children’s Museum: Children’s Museum Tucson / Oro Valley delivered 250 Brain Boxes to the Baboquivari Unified School District in Sells, the first of 1,000 free at-home summer camp activities going to children in Southern Arizona. The Brain Box includes a booklet of nearly 50 experiments and activities along with supplies to complete a selection of those experiments. From crafting homemade sidewalk chalk to building a suspension bridge out of cardboard and string, the activities lead the children through a range of STEAM-based learning using basic, everyday items that can be found in most homes. The museum partnered with the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to get the boxes into the hands of kids who need them most. Local school districts and organizations that serve traditionally underserved populations will help distribute boxes. In addition to their distribution partners, the Museum has a number of community partners who have made the free Brain Boxes possible. Partners include SupplyOne Tucson, which donated hundreds of cardboard boxes; a grant from the Voya Foundation via Association of Science and Technology Centers; and funding to purchase supplies for each box from Arizona Complete Health, Armstrong McDonald Foundation, AT&T, Cox, Foothills Club of Tucson, Pima Federal Credit Union, Roche, Tucson Electric Power, Tucson Medical Center, and US Bank.
- Sahara Apartments: Sahara Apartments, a 173-unit housing complex in Tucson, donated 30 beds to Sonora, Mexico, orphanage, Casa Timoteo. The complex will also donate additional items such as desks and dressers.
