Giving back in Southern Arizona

Chicanos Por La Causa: Five families received the keys to new homes they helped build in Rio Rico from Chicanos Por La Causa. The families worked since January on the construction of the homes under the CPLC Self-Help Program. CPLC established the Self-Help Housing program in 1995 to help families in Santa Cruz County who are very low income (below 50-80% of the area median income). To date, the program has assisted 302 families.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona: The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement is awarding more than $1.3 million to 19 organizations throughout Arizona to address mental health. Through these grants, organizations will work to enhance programs and offer services that address access, suicide prevention, youth mental health, the intersection of mental health and substance use disorder and the COVID-19 effect. Southern Arizona organizations that received awards include: Arizona’s Children Association; El Rio Health Center Foundation, HealthCorps, Inc., San Miguel High School, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, Teen Lifeline, and Tucson Medical Center Foundation.
People are also reading…
Dutch Bros locations in Tucson: Dutch Bros locations in Tucson donated $1 from every drink sold on July 2 to the Arizona Alzheimer’s Association. Arizona Alzheimer’s Association provides education and support to those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias throughout their community, including those living with the disease, caregivers, health care professionals and families.
Carondelet Health Network: Carondelet Health Network donated 16,381 servings of cereal and $2,689 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona during its 2022 Cereal Drive. “The donations we collected during our cereal drive will help provide local children struggling with hunger with breakfast during the summer, and I am so grateful for the support of our staff and community in this effort,” said Monica Vargas-Mahar, market chief executive officer for Carondelet Health Network.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com,