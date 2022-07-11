Giving back in Southern Arizona

Chicanos Por La Causa: Five families received the keys to new homes they helped build in Rio Rico from Chicanos Por La Causa. The families worked since January on the construction of the homes under the CPLC Self-Help Program. CPLC established the Self-Help Housing program in 1995 to help families in Santa Cruz County who are very low income (below 50-80% of the area median income). To date, the program has assisted 302 families.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona: The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement is awarding more than $1.3 million to 19 organizations throughout Arizona to address mental health. Through these grants, organizations will work to enhance programs and offer services that address access, suicide prevention, youth mental health, the intersection of mental health and substance use disorder and the COVID-19 effect. Southern Arizona organizations that received awards include: Arizona’s Children Association; El Rio Health Center Foundation, HealthCorps, Inc., San Miguel High School, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, Teen Lifeline, and Tucson Medical Center Foundation.

Dutch Bros locations in Tucson: Dutch Bros locations in Tucson donated $1 from every drink sold on July 2 to the Arizona Alzheimer’s Association. Arizona Alzheimer’s Association provides education and support to those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias throughout their community, including those living with the disease, caregivers, health care professionals and families.