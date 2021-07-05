Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Carondelet Health Network: Carondelet Health Network associates donated more than 32,000 servings of cereal and over $4,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, during the hospitals’ recently completed Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive. “Summer is a particularly difficult time because many children in need can no longer rely on their school meals for a nutritious breakfast, so their families often turn to us for help.

Thanks to Carondelet and the Healthy over Hungry Cereal Drive, many families will have a healthy, whole-grain cereal breakfast every morning this summer,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Catalina Mountains Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars: The local chapter of MOWW donated $2,500 to Tucson Airport Authority to stock its newly renovated military lounge at Tucson International Airport. The space is designed to celebrate traveling members of the Armed Forces. “This unexpected donation will provide those servicemen and servicewomen traveling alone or in smaller groups with all the comforts of home at no cost,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. The Catalina Mountains Chapter made the initial donation to spark the renovation of the military lounge.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.