 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Giving Back in Southern Arizona
GIVING BACK IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Giving Back in Southern Arizona

MOAA: The Military Officers Association of America, through its Tucson Chapter, has awarded a $3,750 Community Outreach Grant to Esperanza en Escalante, an organization that provides social and transitional services to homeless and low-income veterans and their families in Pima County. This is the second MOAA grant of this nature awarded to support Esperanza en Escalante. In addition, Tucson MOAA’s satellite chapter, Catalina Mountains, donated household goods valued at over $500 to Esperanza en Escalante to support veterans transitioning to independent living.

Dollar General Literacy Foundation: The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $30,000 in literacy grants to Arizona nonprofit organizations to support summer, family and adult literacy programs. Southern Arizona recipients include International Rescue Committee in Tucson, receiving $6,000; and Make Way For Books, receiving $2,000.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News