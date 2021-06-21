Giving Back in Southern Arizona

MOAA: The Military Officers Association of America, through its Tucson Chapter, has awarded a $3,750 Community Outreach Grant to Esperanza en Escalante, an organization that provides social and transitional services to homeless and low-income veterans and their families in Pima County. This is the second MOAA grant of this nature awarded to support Esperanza en Escalante. In addition, Tucson MOAA’s satellite chapter, Catalina Mountains, donated household goods valued at over $500 to Esperanza en Escalante to support veterans transitioning to independent living.