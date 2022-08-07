Giving back in Southern Arizona

Terracon Foundation: The Terracon Foundation awarded a $50,000 endowment grant to the University of Arizona College of Engineering. The endowment will be used to fund an annual scholarship entitled the Terracon Foundation Geotechnical Engineering Graduate Scholarship.

Bayer Fund: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona received a $12,000 grant from Bayer Fund that will support the continuation and extension of the gardening program at Laguna Elementary School. The grant will allow for the creation of a student-planted citrus orchard of up to 10 citrus trees, a multi-bay composting system for plant scraps generated by the school, and an irrigation system to support the existing gardens plus the new trees. The irrigation system will also provide water to the school chicken coop, which currently houses four chickens.

Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront, along with the support of local partners, distributed 350 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to military children at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base as part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back To School Brigade.

Zinburger: For the month of August, Zinburger is encouraging guests to order their popular Butterfinger Shake ($6.50) with all proceeds benefiting Lock Boxes of Love, a local nonprofit that sends gift boxes to siblings of pediatric cancer patients filled with books, blankets, toys and stuffed animals. For more than a decade, Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Zinburger has partnered with the organization. Lock Boxes of Love was created by Chase Lock and his family when Chase was diagnosed with cancer at 2 years old. After Chase’s diagnosis, his favorite treat was the Zinburger Butterfinger Shake. Participating Tucson locations include: 6390 E. Grant Road and 1865 E. River Road.