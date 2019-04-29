Caliber Collision: Caliber Collision locations throughout Pima County have launched the eighth annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive now through May 10. All cash and food donations collected will go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to help keep the shelves stocked during summer months when demand from children and families is highest. Collection centers for cash and food donations are located at each of Caliber’s Pima County locations. To find a shop near you, go to calibercollision.com. Online cash donations can also be made at FoodDriveDonations.com.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format. Sign up for a weekly update of business headlines at Tucson.com/business