Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Arizona Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons: They announced the final recipient of their fourth Second Chance program. Jennifer Hayes of Tucson was selected out of 500 applicants to receive a free $50,000 smile makeover. Hayes will receive a full-arch restoration treatment, replacing missing and damaged teeth with a new custom-made prosthesis.
Hayes, 43, is a mother of four and lab technician who said her oral health has suffered since she was hit by a drunken driver, and almost all of her teeth were damaged or lost. In her application, she said, “I have a beautiful 6-year-old daughter, and I want her to see me smile again.”
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona: Working with AGM Container Controls, United Way delivered 260 small and large youth masks for the entire student body at Davidson Elementary School. The masks were made locally by AGM employees.
OOROO Auto: Its Joyride program will provide a helping hand to those in need whose everyday lives depend on having a working vehicle.
“This is the fourth year we’ve run Joyride, and every year we’re reminded of how aptly-named the project is because both the recipient and our team get so much joy from giving. It’s the best gift we could give for the holidays,” said Jeff Artzi, founder and CEO of OOROO.
For more information about the program, call Lindsey at 520-468-7171 or email lindsey@oorooauto.com.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.