Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Tucson Electric Power: TEP contributed nearly $330,000 to 29 nonprofit groups during the second quarter of 2021, with a focus on environmental protection and community support. TEP’s philanthropic contributions come from corporate resources and are not recovered through customers’ rates. Donations during the second-quarter months of 2021 included: A total of $125,000 for environmental groups including the Sky Island Alliance, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Tohono Chul Park, Reid Park Zoo, Cooper Center for Environmental Education, Arizona Community Tree Council, Sonoran Institute, Arizona Trail Association, Tucson Botanical Gardens, National Forest Foundation, and several others; $40,000 to STEMAZing Institute, which provides teachers with hands-on, engaging lessons to strengthen the quality of STEM education; $25,000 to the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona for a new program providing financial support to organizations led by and serving women and girls of color; $25,000 to the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona to support families with potty-training to keep diapers out of landfills; and $30,000 to the Nature Conservancy for its Power of Nature Campaign — this includes funds provided through TEP Gives. TEP donated to the Nature Conservancy every time customers signed up for budget billing, e-bill or auto-pay in the second quarter, topping out at $20,000; that was in addition to $10,000 donated through the Power of Nature campaign.