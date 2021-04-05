Giving Back in Southern Arizona

OneAZ Community Foundation: OneAZ Community Foundation has pledged to award over $250,000 to Arizona nonprofits in 2021. The Foundation is set to launch a new bi-monthly grant program and a 70th anniversary matching grant program later this year. OneAZ will offer three unique grant programs to increase the level of giving to the Arizona community throughout the entire year: $120,000 in Together is Better grants, which launched in March; $100,000 in Community Impact grants, coming in June; $70,000 in the form of matching grants developed to help celebrate the Credit Union’s 70th anniversary, with more details coming in July. To be eligible for a grant, nonprofits must be a registered 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization with a program or initiative that aligns with one of the Foundation’s five pillars of support: food banks, veterans’ interests, children’s health, financial literacy and local youth programs.