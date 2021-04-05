 Skip to main content
Giving Back in Southern Arizona
OneAZ Community Foundation: OneAZ Community Foundation has pledged to award over $250,000 to Arizona nonprofits in 2021. The Foundation is set to launch a new bi-monthly grant program and a 70th anniversary matching grant program later this year. OneAZ will offer three unique grant programs to increase the level of giving to the Arizona community throughout the entire year: $120,000 in Together is Better grants, which launched in March; $100,000 in Community Impact grants, coming in June; $70,000 in the form of matching grants developed to help celebrate the Credit Union’s 70th anniversary, with more details coming in July. To be eligible for a grant, nonprofits must be a registered 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization with a program or initiative that aligns with one of the Foundation’s five pillars of support: food banks, veterans’ interests, children’s health, financial literacy and local youth programs.

South32: South32 awarded a total of $87,000 in grants to a dozen charitable organizations during the current cycle of the company’s Hermosa Community Fund. The organizations are: 0S3 Movement; Appleton-Whittell Research Ranch of the National Audubon Society; Contruyendo Circulos de Paz; KPUP-LP; Los Charros Foundation; Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest; Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue; Rebuilding Together Santa Cruz County; Senior Citizens of Patagonia; St. Andrews Preschool; Tubac Center for the Arts; and United Way of Santa Cruz County. The application period for the next round of grants will open on June 7.

Fish Window Cleaning: In honor of “Random Act of Kindness” day, Fish Window Cleaning is offered its services for free to Hotel Congress.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

