Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Trico Electric: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to seven nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona. Grants are awarded twice a year to charities throughout Southern Arizona. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members and board members. Receiving grants of $8,500 each were Altar Valley School District and Habitat for Humanity Tucson. Receiving a grant of $5,000 was Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary. Receiving grants of $4,400 each were Community Food Bank – Amado Resource Center and Youth on Their Own. Receiving a grant of $2,500 was Marana Unified School District Family Resource Center. Receiving a grant of $1,700 was Mt. Lemmon Fire Fighter Foundation.

Tucson Federal Credit Union: Tucson Federal Credit Unions’ TFCU Gives Program has donated over $50,000 in media advocacy to Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse during April and May. It intends to award nearly $220,000 more in media advocacy to other local nonprofits for the rest of 2021. Tu Nidito has been chosen as the next TFCU Gives beneficiary. Tu Nidito specializes in providing free emotional support to children, teens, young adults and families in Tucson impacted by the diagnosis of a serious medical condition or the loss of someone special. Through the TFCU Gives Nonprofit Media Partnership Program, TFCU chooses a local nonprofit to support every two months and each nonprofit chosen will receive free media advocacy in the form of public service announcements, equating to nearly $54,000 in media announcements during the two-month partnership.