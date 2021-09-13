Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: Three Tucson Larry H. Miller dealerships are taking part in a monthlong food drive for Arizona children and families in need. Employees and community members are invited to drop off non-perishable food items to help fill a vehicle at each of the three Tucson locations. Some of the most needed items include unopened peanut butter and cereal. Donations collected through Sept. 30 will go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s school pantries program, providing students and their families food to take home from convenient locations. Donation dropoff locations are: Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson, 4220 E. 22nd St.; Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson, 7800 E. 22nd St.; and Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Tucson, 900 W. Auto Mall Dr.

Rancho Rossa Vineyards: Local winery Rancho Rossa Vineyards has released a wine benefiting Reid Park Zoo called Wine of the Wild. The wine is a red blend of cabernet sauvignon and merlot with fresh grapes from Southern Arizona. The labels feature artistic illustrations of six species at the zoo: African elephants, squirrel monkeys, giraffes, flamingos, white rhinos and anteaters. Wine of the Wild can be purchased for $25 a bottle at tucne.ws/rrzoo, with 100% of the profit directly benefiting Reid Park Zoo.