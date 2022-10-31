 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIVING BACK IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Giving back in Southern Arizona

Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

Tohono O’odham Nation: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona received a $30,000 grant from the Tohono O’odham Nation’s 12% grant funding program, to support their school programs in Tucson. The first-time funding will be used to help underwrite the costs of programs at Lawrence Intermediate School and Johnson Primary School, with an opportunity to rebuild the program at Santa Clara and Summit View elementary schools. The school programs encompass the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which connects girls from all walks of life with educational, professional and community-service opportunities. Through interactive, collaborative learning, and consistent female mentorship, girls build confidence, discover their passions and talents, and acquire transferable 21st century skills.

Affirm Wealth Advisors: The private wealth advisory practice is hosting a community holiday gift drive benefiting Aviva Children’s Services beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 8. The gifts collected will be provided to children and teens in foster care. Donations will be accepted at Ameriprise Financial, 2484 E. River Road, during regular business hours. The following donations will be accepted:

For babies (0-6 months): books, block sets, toys with mirrors, teething toys, musical toys, development/motor skills toys

For teens: makeup, hair tools/accessories, body spray/lotions, personal care gift sets, nail polish/manicure sets, room décor, bedding sets, clothes/shoes, purses/wallets, jewelry, sunglasses, headphones, bluetooth speakers, teen books/box sets, art supplies, board games

Aviva Children’s Services works to improve the quality of life for children who are victims of neglect, abuse and poverty and are in the care of Arizona Department of Child Safety. To learn more about Aviva Children’s Services, visit avivatucson.org. For more information about the holiday drive, call 520-338-2600 or email affirmwealthadvisors@ampf.com.

