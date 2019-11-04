- Subway: During the month of September, over 8,000 Subway restaurants, including more than 90 in the Tucson-area, joined to feed those in need by donating 4.8 million meals to local area food banks. For every two meals purchased in September at participating Subways, restaurants donated the monetary equivalent of one meal, up to 50,000 meals. In the Tucson-area, that amounted to about 50,000 meals.
- FHR Cares: FHR Cares, a community investment fund created by Family Housing Resources, awarded $100,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in support of its $4.5 million renovation. Central to the renovation is the installation of an industrial-sized cooler-freezer to better preserve perishable food; the redesign of the parking area to provide semi-trucks with safe access to the cold storage area; and the expansion of the volunteer area and client parking lot. CFBSA’s goal is to complete the renovation by September 2020.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format. Sign up for a weekly update of business headlines at Tucson.com/business.