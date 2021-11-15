Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Premier Auto Center: Scott Lehman and Premier Auto Center presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona a check for $27,500. Premier Auto teamed up with the organization in the summer to donate Sugar Skulls season football tickets for Bigs and Littles to enjoy together. Premier, with the assistance of their media partners, has also donated over $30,000 a month this year in media value in the form of television and radio public service announcements.

J. Jill: As part of its 2021 Compassion Fund Clothing Drive, J. Jill donated 24 boxes of women’s clothing to Your Sister’s Closet. Part of YWCA Southern Arizona, the program offers a week’s worth of professional clothing for free to women entering or preparing to enter the workforce. Your Sister’s Closet is an entirely volunteer-run program and has been operating as part of YWCA Southern Arizona since 1987. Unemployed women in need of a high-quality professional wardrobe for job interviews or work can make an appointment with Your Sister’s Closet and spend an hour shopping for and trying on clothing, shoes and accessories that she will be able to take home for free. J. Jill has made regular donations to Your Sister’s Closet since 2012.