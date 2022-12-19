Giving back in Southern Arizona

Cox Communications: Volunteers from Cox Communications helped hang Christmas lights in Tucson’s Winterhaven neighborhood. The Winterhaven Festival of Lights raises funds for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and this year, Cox boosted that effort with a $2,500 donation.

Aspey, Watkins & Diesel and Goldberg & Osborne: Two Arizona law firms, Aspey, Watkins & Diesel and Goldberg & Osborne, have each contributed $50,000 to the University of Arizona’s College of Law’s “A New Day in Court” initiative which will remodel the existing courtroom space to create two modern, dual-purpose practice courtrooms, and classrooms, as well as expand the college’s advocacy program offerings.

Voyager RV Resort: Voyager RV Resort is hosting its 25th annual Salvation Army Toy Drive. It will take place Tuesday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 22, at Salvation Army Tucson South Corps & Youth Center, 1625 S. Third Ave. The Salvation Army Toy Drive was created to provide underprivileged families support during the holiday season. Earlier this year, residents at Voyager RV Resort raised money to purchase and sort gifts. Residents donate physical items and their time to host this event.

Arizona Party Bike: Arizona Party Bike will donate all Winterhaven profit to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona through Dec. 26. Arizona Party Bike has been running Winterhaven tours since 2014. For more information on party bike tours during Winterhaven, visit: arizonapartybike.com/tucson/winterhaven-rides.

Bank of America: The bank donated $25,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The donation is part of an employee program to encourage bank employees to receive annual vaccinations or boosters, while also investing in the community. Bank of America donated $50 for each employee who received a COVID vaccine or booster and/or flu shot by Nov. 23.