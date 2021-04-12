Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Valle Verde Rotary: Valle Verde Rotary of Green Valley awarded a total of $7,000 to seven Southern Arizona teachers after reinventing its annual “Jazz in the Desert” fundraiser. Contributions and sponsorships to the fundraising effort resulted in the award of checks of $1,000 each to Donald Heaton of Nogales High School; Joe Ferguson of Continental School; Quinn O’Donnell of Rio Rico High School; Lisa Sargeant-Myers of Sahuarita Middle School; Ryan Carle-Ogren of Walden Grove High School; Mark Phillips of Great Expectations Academy; and Christine Garcia of Sahuarita High School. The funds will go toward supporting the schools’ jazz bands.
Tucson Sunset Rotary Club: Members and guests of the Tucson Sunset Rotary Club purchased and delivered $1,000 worth of food, hygiene and household supplies to the Youth On Their Own mini mall. Items donated included shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper and student favorites such as ramen, oatmeal, tuna, and peanut butter. Rotary District 5500 of Southern Arizona matched Tucson Sunset Rotary’s donation of $500.
