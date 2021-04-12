Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Valle Verde Rotary: Valle Verde Rotary of Green Valley awarded a total of $7,000 to seven Southern Arizona teachers after reinventing its annual “Jazz in the Desert” fundraiser. Contributions and sponsorships to the fundraising effort resulted in the award of checks of $1,000 each to Donald Heaton of Nogales High School; Joe Ferguson of Continental School; Quinn O’Donnell of Rio Rico High School; Lisa Sargeant-Myers of Sahuarita Middle School; Ryan Carle-Ogren of Walden Grove High School; Mark Phillips of Great Expectations Academy; and Christine Garcia of Sahuarita High School. The funds will go toward supporting the schools’ jazz bands.