- Arizona Elks Major Projects: Arizona Elks Major Projects has provided a $5,000 check to the Autism Society of Southern Arizona and will be a gold sponsor for the 13th annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair in April.
- Cox Charities: In partnership with Run Tucson, Cox Charities donated $5,000 to Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum through the Get Moving Tucson Half-Marathon, 5K and FitKidz Mile.
- Banner Health Foundation: UA’s Mobile Health Program received $450,000 gift from Banner Health Foundation’s “Highest and Best Use Awards” program. The funds will enable the UA Department of Family and Community Medicine’s Mobile Health Program to provide more than 2,300 additional patient visits.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
