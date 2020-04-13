Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Tucson Realtors Charitable Foundation and Community Partners: The Tucson Association of Realtors, Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation and Long Cares Foundation donated more than $35,000 to support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The donation was made as part of Arizona Gives Day on April 7. The food bank’s resources have been tested as more community members find themselves in need during the coronavirus pandemic. “The need is great and what better way to give back than through dollar donations,” said Steve Redmond, president of Tucson Realtors Charitable Foundation.
- Tucson Federal Credit Union: The credit union is awarding a total of $65,000 in gifts to four nonprofits to support COVID-19 relief efforts at the local level. Donations include: $20,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to be used to provide emergency food; $15,000 to Old Pueblo Community Services to support programs for those who are reentering society after being incarcerated; $15,000 to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse; $15,000 to the Children’s Clinics’ Comprehensive Services for Children and Teens.
